Brennan wants defensive improvement against Eastbourne Borough

Wealdstone celebrate a goal. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Dean Brennan wants his Wealdstone side to get back to keeping clean sheets as they prepare to take on Eastbourne Borough at home in the National League South on Saturday.

The Stones drew 2-2 away to Dorking Wanderers last Saturday, while their Middlesex Senior Cup game against Hayes & Yeading was postponed on Tuesday due to a waterlogged pitch.

Brennan will welcome back midfielders Billy Clifford and Jacob Mendy from suspension, while defensive midfielder Michael Phillips could also return if he is passed fit when he trains today.

"We just have to make sure we get back to keeping clean sheets," Brennan said.

"We have had four in the league so far and they were at the start of the season.

"We need a little bit more continuity and to defend a little bit better.

"But after 15 games our points return is outstanding so I can't really complain.

"I know Eastbourne are a technical team.

"They have just appointed a new manager so they will have that extra 10pc, everyone will want to impress.

"I wish they didn't appoint a new manager before the game if I'm honest.

"They are coming to the top of the table team, it's a free game for them. It's all about our mentality."