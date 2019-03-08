Brennan wants application to be right to avoid FA Cup upset against Farnborough

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan is keen to ensure that his side are not on the end of an FA Cup upset when they face Farnborough away on Saturday.

The second qualifying round tie will be the first time the Stones have featured in the competition this season and go into the game having won nine consecutive games in the National League South.

Farnborough picked up a comfortable 3-0 win in the first qualifying round to make it this far and have picked up nine points from their seven BetVictor Southern Premier South games this season.

Brennan is wary of an upset and urged his side to apply themselves correctly in order to have a good cup run for their supporters.

"I've been the giant killer and I've been on the end of an upset before," he said.

"Farnborough have nothing to lose. We're expected to roll them over but football doesn't work like that.

"I have watched them this season. They are a very young side.

"They have a lot of speed and ability. They are very creative and have had a steady start to the season.

"We are a young side too. We just need to make sure we are not on the end of an upset.

"We need to make sure our application is right. When you see a team like Lincoln City get to the FA Cup quarter-finals, it's magical.

"I think more for our supporters than anything it's a beautiful competition. We've got to get through this round first."