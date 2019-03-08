Brennan proud of Wealdstone's resistance in Welling United win

Wealdstone in action against Welling United. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is proud of the resistance his side showed to pick up their ninth win in a row by beating Welling United 2-1.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a goalless first half, Michael Phillips nodded in Danny Green's corner in the 77th minute to put his side ahead before Dennon Lewis doubled the lead a minute later with a first-time strike.

The victory means the Stones sit eight points clear at the top of the National League South after just 11 games and have only lost once this season.

Brennan believes the positivity around the club has aided the winning run and praised his side for picking up a tough away win.

"Obviously the form has been outstanding. We have created a positivity and confidence at the club," he said.

"It's been like that since I came in. It's mainly the players, they have performed at the level required.

"Some of the players have played together before. Some of the players I've admired and I knew were good players.

"I think we showed more guts and resistance on Saturday. Welling had the most attempts on our goal that anyone has had this season.

"They have some really good players. They are a good side and I thought Welling were a goal better than us at half-time.

"They haven't got going yet. I have no doubt that they will be in the mix.

"I was just delighted to get the win."

Wealdstone let Welling back into the game with a late penalty before goalkeeper Aston Oxborough was called into action to save Aaron Cosgrave's one-on-one.

Brennan believes the performance was not as good as it has been but could not fault the effort of his players and praised both goalscorers for their impact this season.

He added: "It was bit of a close finish and we needed our goalie to make an unbelievable save.

"We deserve it for our resistance but we didn't play as well on the ball.

"They asked questions of us and we stood up to it.

"We picked them (Lewis and Phillips) up for scraps. Dennon had a bad time in Scotland and had no real offers on the table.

"Michael had no real takers despite being player of the season at Maidstone. They are both young and are both good players.

"Michael has been outstanding and the same for Dennon.

"What we can't do is rest on our laurels. We need to learn from it."