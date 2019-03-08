'We showed we can be physical' - Brennan praises 'strong performance' against Chelmsford

Dean Brennan and his Wealdstone side celebrate victory over Chelmsford. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan said his team showed their physical side in the win away at Chelmsford City on Saturday.

The league leaders bounced back from defeat in their last National League South game at the hands of Havant & Waterlooville to win 3-1 thanks to goals from Danny Green, Billy Clifford and Jerome Okimo.

And Brennan believes his team coped well with the challenges posed by their opponents.

"It was a really strong performance, I was delighted with the victory," he said.

"They are a really tough team to play against. They play very aggressive and direct.

"It's a tough place to go, the grass was ridiculously long. Luckily it rained to make it a bit slippier.

"We showed we can be physical. We coped really well and scored some good goals.

"We scored at really good times.

"Our supporters drove us forward. It was a really strong performance against a team who, with their resources, should be in the mix."

Green opened the scoring with a close range header before Clifford scored a stunning free-kick and Okimo bundled home to seal the win for Brennan's side.

The manager was pleased to see Green get on the scoresheet and has encouraged him to kick on this season.

"Our first goal was a really good goal. It's something we want to get out of Danny Green.

"With his ability he should be involved in 40 goals a season. It was nice to see him score.

"It was important we bounced back after the Havant game. We were beaten by a better side on that day."