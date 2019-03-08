Search

Advanced search

'We showed we can be physical' - Brennan praises 'strong performance' against Chelmsford

PUBLISHED: 16:15 14 October 2019

Dean Brennan and his Wealdstone side celebrate victory over Chelmsford. Picture: Adam Williams

Dean Brennan and his Wealdstone side celebrate victory over Chelmsford. Picture: Adam Williams

Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan said his team showed their physical side in the win away at Chelmsford City on Saturday.

The league leaders bounced back from defeat in their last National League South game at the hands of Havant & Waterlooville to win 3-1 thanks to goals from Danny Green, Billy Clifford and Jerome Okimo.

And Brennan believes his team coped well with the challenges posed by their opponents.

"It was a really strong performance, I was delighted with the victory," he said.

"They are a really tough team to play against. They play very aggressive and direct.

"It's a tough place to go, the grass was ridiculously long. Luckily it rained to make it a bit slippier.

"We showed we can be physical. We coped really well and scored some good goals.

"We scored at really good times.

"Our supporters drove us forward. It was a really strong performance against a team who, with their resources, should be in the mix."

Green opened the scoring with a close range header before Clifford scored a stunning free-kick and Okimo bundled home to seal the win for Brennan's side.

The manager was pleased to see Green get on the scoresheet and has encouraged him to kick on this season.

"Our first goal was a really good goal. It's something we want to get out of Danny Green.

"With his ability he should be involved in 40 goals a season. It was nice to see him score.

"It was important we bounced back after the Havant game. We were beaten by a better side on that day."

Most Read

Wembley Park Lidl under investigation for allegedly spraying toxic chemicals in bakery ovens while customers coughed

Nitin Parshotam outside Wembley Park Lidl supermarket. Picture: David Nathan

Ambleside Road: Police link death of woman in her 20s to man who died at Green Park Tube station

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Petition launched to stop South Kilburn regeneration ballot so 8,000 others can take part

Some of the families in Hereford House in South Kilburn last year who do have a vote on the future regeneration plans. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Joy Morgan: Police identify human remains as body of missing midwifery student murdered by Cricklewood man

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

Most Read

Wembley Park Lidl under investigation for allegedly spraying toxic chemicals in bakery ovens while customers coughed

Nitin Parshotam outside Wembley Park Lidl supermarket. Picture: David Nathan

Ambleside Road: Police link death of woman in her 20s to man who died at Green Park Tube station

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Petition launched to stop South Kilburn regeneration ballot so 8,000 others can take part

Some of the families in Hereford House in South Kilburn last year who do have a vote on the future regeneration plans. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Joy Morgan: Police identify human remains as body of missing midwifery student murdered by Cricklewood man

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘We showed we can be physical’ - Brennan praises ‘strong performance’ against Chelmsford

Dean Brennan and his Wealdstone side celebrate victory over Chelmsford. Picture: Adam Williams

FA Trophy: Teams learn first qualifying round opponents

Michael Dixon nets Barking's winner against Guernsey (pic Terry Gilbert)

Southern League: Hendon 0 Salisbury 3

A Hendon player on the line can't block the effort (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wembley Park Lidl under investigation for allegedly spraying toxic chemicals in bakery ovens while customers coughed

Nitin Parshotam outside Wembley Park Lidl supermarket. Picture: David Nathan

National League South: Chelmsford City 1 Wealdstone 3

Wealdstone celebrate a goal against Chelmsford City. Picture: Adam Williams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists