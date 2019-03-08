Brennan praises Stones' mentality after FA Cup thrashing

Dean Brennan praised the mentality of his Wealdstone team as they thrashed lower league Farnborough 5-0 away in the FA Cup.

A double from Ross Lafayette either side of half time along with goals from Dennon Lewis, Jacob Mendy and Sanchez Watt saw the Stones through to the third qualifying round - their tenth win in a row.

They will now take on Bristol Manor Farm away in the next round, which will take place over the weekend of October 5.

Brennan praised the way his side dealt with the challenge of a lower league opponent.

"The onus is on us to win the game. The cup is about giant killings," he said.

"I thought the mentality, application and focus was outstanding.

"We scored a goal after about eighteen minutes, the ball actually went in but it wasn't given.

"I thought 'is it going to be one of those days?'"

"We had so many chances. I haven't watched the game back yet but we must have had about 20 clear-cut chances.

"Everybody wants to get to the first round proper."

A strong team was put out for the cup tie, including the likes of Lafayette, Danny Green and Billy Clifford.

Brennan insists he will not rotate without someone having earned their place in the starting 11.

"Players have to earn the right to get in the team," he added.

"When they get on they have to make sure they are the best player.

"I'm not just going to rotate. We have a really fit, young group and they look after themselves away from football.

"We will go with the strongest team available every game.

"Everything has been brilliant apart from the Dulwich Hamlet game, 95pc of the football has been excellent."

The game also saw new left-back George McLennan make his first appearance for the club after signing from Billericay Town.

Brennan said: "I have tried to sign George before, he's a player I have always liked.

"He played in a game behind closed doors but ended up going to Billericay, who are in a bad place now.

"He has speed and athleticism. We needed more balance in that department with Ryan Sellers out for a long time."