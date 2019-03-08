Brennan praises Clifford for role in FA Cup victory

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan praised midfielder Billy Clifford for his performance in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Bristol Manor Farm on Tuesday.

Goals from Jacob Mendy, Michee Efete, Billy Clifford and Dennon Lewis secured victory for the Stones in the replay after a 0-0 draw away on Saturday.

Mendy got the first goal of the game before half-time with a looping header before Efete rounded the goalkeeper to double his side's advantage in the 51st minute.

Clifford got the third with a great curling strike from the edge of the box before Lewis added another with 14 minutes left on the clock.

Speaking about the win, Brennan added: "They were good defensively, we have to give them credit for that.

"They didn't leave themselves exposed.

"We just kept probing. We got our creative players around the goal.

"Billy Clifford made a huge difference. We were dominant in both games and deserved to win.

"When you hit the inside of the post and you miss chances, you start thinking 'will we be the team to go out of the cup through a sending off or a penalty?'

"When we lost the ball we got it back quickly, that's what impressed me.

"We scored some really good goals.

"I thought our supporters were excellent. It's easy to get frustrated when moves break down but they were patient."