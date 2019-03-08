Brennan pleased with Wealdstone's patience against Oxford City

Wealdstone in action against Oxford City. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan lauded the patience his side showed as they picked up their eighth win in a row - and ninth of the season - against Oxford City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sides remained deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the last ten minutes but Michee Efete rose highest to head home a corner in the 81st minute, with Ross Lafayette claiming he got the final touch, to give the Stones another win.

Brennan's side sit top of the National League South by seven points following the victory and Brennan was pleased his side kept their focus.

"We had to be a bit patient. I was pleased with the patience we showed," he said.

"We spoke about getting the clean sheet at half time, even if we couldn't score.

"The players played the game plan really well and the supporters really drove us forward.

"I watched the game back. We had 19 attempts and they had no real good chances.

"Usually he (Efete) stays back but we decided to send him forward.

"He found himself free and it was a great delivery. It was a brilliant time to score.

"Ross Lafayatte is claiming the ball came off him last.

"I've been on a run like this at Hemel Hempstead before.

"We have created this position we are in. We just take it one game at a time."