'He's a leader by example' - Brennan heaps praise on striker Lafayette for role in win over Billericay Town

Ross Lafayette celebrates scoring against Billericay Town. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan was full of praise for striker Ross Lafayette after the striker came off the bench to score twice in the 3-0 win over Billericay Town on Saturday.

After a flurry of opportunities, the Stones deservedly took the lead in the 33rd minute when Dennon Lewis whipped in a delightful cross from the left wing which was headed home by Moses Emmanuel at the far post.

Substitute and top goalscorer Lafayette made an instant impact off the bench in the second half, slotting past the goalkeeper for his 11th league goal of the season.

And in the 76th minute, the deadly Lafayette swooped in the box again to clinically convert and seal his brace.

Brennan was pleased with the character of his team and was delighted with the impact of Lafayette, telling the club: "I thought our mentality and our intensity was excellent and it has been over the last four games.

"I thought we were much the better side and much stronger and that all came from our work ethic and our press.

"Our third goal was a great team goal. It was a great pass from Jacob Mendy, a great run from Greeny (Danny Green) and a fantastic cross.

"Ross is a great lad and he's great to be around. His character is infectious and he's a big personality.

"He's a leader by example. He's a fantastic guy and he's part of the committee which has three senior players - Danny Green, Ross Lafayette and Jerome Okimo.

"He's very positive in everything he does and I'm delighted for him because Mo's (Moses Emmanuel) come in and that raises the bar and Ross wants to come in so he can raise the bar."

Wealdstone are due to take on Harrow Borough in the Middlesex Charity Cup and Brennan admits it will be a chance for others to impress.

He added: "Some lads need games. Olly McCoy and Jack Jebb will play.

"We'll draft in a couple of trialists that are available as well so they'll play.

"We won't take a lot of risks with the lads that have been playing. I think the priority for us, we all know what it is now."