Brennan happy to get past 'tricky' Welling test

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 January 2020

Wealdstone in action against Welling United. Picture: MontImageMedia

Wealdstone in action against Welling United. Picture: MontImageMedia

Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan was happy to see his side get back to winning ways in the National League South with a 1-0 win over Welling United on Saturday at Grosvenor Vale.

Michee Efete grabbed the only goal of the game in the first half following a great passing move from the Stones as they responded to back-to-back league defeats.

Brennan admits it was a difficult challenge with Welling recently appointing a new manager in Bradley Quinton.

"I'm obviously happy with the clean sheet," he said.

"It was just important to get the three points which is obviously the main thing.

"It was a tricky game. Welling had no real chances and I think we had seven.

"I wanted us to put the game to bed earlier. We need to be more ruthless.

"We need to score more goals than we have been. It will take the pressure off the defence.

"They spent most of the game behind the ball and we had to be patient and we scored a great team goal. There was some good passing and movement off the ball."

Michael Phillips was also sent off in the victory meaning he is now suspended for the game against Havant & Waterlooville.

New signing Moses Emmanuel made his debut for the club having only just been released by their recent opponents.

Brennan has also brought in forward Kieron Cadogan and speaking about his new signings, the manager added: "Moses is a goalscorer. He's been playing and doing well and I believe he will score goals in big games for us.

"Cadogan just needs to get fit as he's had a long time off."

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

'Quite possibly the worst tactical decision Warburton could have made' - QPR fans react to Brentford defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

QPR transfer rumours: Clarke close to completing loan move

QPR have been linked with a loan move for Tottenham winger Jack Clarke. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Harlesden cops issue woman five year order banning her from Harlesden for 'prolific offending'

Julia Best banned from Harlesden for five years. Picture: Harlesden police

Old Oak and Park Royal development: Chiefs face grilling but new plan brings hope of regeneration

Cargiant land is safe after OPDC u-turn on compulsory purchase and £250m govt funding. Picture: Andrew Holt

