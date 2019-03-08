Brennan expresses delight after seventh victory in eight games

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (left). Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Wealdstone FC boss Dean Brennan on Maidstone United win and game against St Albans City on Tuesday.

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan was "delighted" to see his side pick up their seventh win in eight games to open up a five point gap at the top of the National League South.

The Stones beat Maidstone United 2-1 at home on Saturday thanks to first half goals from Billy Clifford and Jacob Mendy.

A late Daniel Wishart goal in the 86th minute made it a nervous end for Dean Brennan's side but they were able to see out the win to keep their place at the top of the National League South.

Brennan says the mood in the squad is positive after a stunning start to the season.

"I was delighted. I thought we should have saw it out easier, the goal made it a tense eight or nine minutes," he said.

"What pleased me most was that they didn't really have any attempts on our goal.

"We're just enjoying it at the moment. We'e looking forward to the next game.

"We just have to make sure we keep that desire and hunger, if we do that we can continue to win."

The Stones now face an away game at St Albans City on Tuesday evening, who have started the season poorly and find themselves in 18th place.

Brennan is anticipating a tough test however as he looks for a seventh win on the spin.

He added: "St Albans are a tough team to play against. They play defensive but can pick you off on the break.

"We just keep going one game at a time. We believe in the group we have."