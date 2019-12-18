Brennan excited for return to action against 'experienced' Welling United

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan says he is excited to return to league action on Saturday following a weekend without a game.

The Stones were without a game due to them being knocked out of the FA Trophy by Royston Town in November.

But the National League South leaders return to action this weekend when they take on Welling United at home.

Brennan believes that it will be a tight contest given the two sides' earlier meeting this season.

"We're hoping it's been a nice refresh for the players," he said.

"The players had their Christmas party and went to Winter Wonderland. It was nice for them to have a weekend with their families.

"I'm just excited to get playing again.

"We know everything about Welling, they have some really good players.

"They have two top centre-forwards. Their captain Rob Swaine is a really strong player at the level above.

"They have a lot of experience and quality. They're probably the best side we have played this year.

"We won 2-1 but it wasn't really a game we deserved to win, a draw would have been fair.

"It's going to be a tight game. Even though they lost to Yeovil on Saturday they put in a good performance."

Wealdstone go into the game having not lost any of their last four games and have also kept three clean sheets in a row in the league.

Brennan believes the changes he has made to the side in recent weeks have paid off following a lengthy spell without a clean sheet.

He added: "We're going into the game having kept three clean sheets which I was delighted with.

"We made a few small changes. We went a bit more defensive-minded with some defensive-minded players. The selection paid off.

"We're not even at the halfway stage yet but our points return has been excellent.

"We'll just take it one game at a time.

"I don't really look at the division but it's great for the supporters. I just look at the points total.

"The squad is looking healthy and we're ready."