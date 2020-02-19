Brennan braced for busy two weeks as he targets new additions

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is braced for a hectic two weeks of action with five games scheduled for his side.

The Stones, who still sit top of the National League South, start their busy schedule of fixtures at home to play-off hopefuls Dorking Wanderers on Saturday and also return to The Vale to face Chelmsford City on Tuesday.

But Brennan's side will have been without a game for 11 days by the time of their clash with Dorking after their league match with Eastbourne Borough and Middlesex Senior Cup match with Brentford B were both postponed.

Wealdstone have won the last four in the league but Brennan says their 2-2 draw with their next opponents earlier this season shows how tough the game will be.

"We've had a couple of frustrating Saturdays. We have to go to Eastbourne midweek now which is more difficult," he said.

"We have a massive two weeks coming up now with five games in 14 days but we just take it one game at a time.

"Dorking are a good side. We drew with them earlier in the season.

"We played really well in the first half and started the second half well but we didn't take our opportunities and they came back to draw 2-2.

"It's going to be a difficult one. They are fighting for a lot as well.

"I don't see us running away with the title and winning it by the number of points we have now. Football isn't like that.

"I think we'll lose games between now and the end of the season but it's about how we respond.

"We've always responded well when we've lost games this season."

Kavan Cotter and Ryan Sellers are both nearing returns to action for the Stones, though Brennan admits that they may benefit from a loan spell.

George McLennan remains out having broken his ankle back in September and the Stones boss is still targeting new signings to boost the squad.

He added: "We'd still like to bring a couple of players in if we can. We are still a little bit short.

"We have enquired about two players - one is a loan and one is permanent."