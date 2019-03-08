Search

Wealdstone eyeing ninth consecutive win as they take on Welling United

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 September 2019

Wealdstone celebrate their goal against Oxford City. Picture: Adam Williams

Archant

Wealdstone's winning run in the National League South will stretch to nine games if they can beat Welling United away on Saturday.

Dean Brennan's side picked up their eighth consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Oxford City last Saturday and sit seven points clear at the top.

But the manager believes Welling United will be a tricky test for his high-flying side with the experience they possess both on the field and on the touchline.

"They are a very experienced side," he said.

"The managerial team won the division when they were at Bromley.

"There's lots of experienced guys in their group, there aren't many youngsters. We're expecting it to be really tough.

"They have had some good results this season."

Midfielder Connor Smith could feature after making his return to action off the bench against Oxford City.

Defender Ryan Sellers remains sidelined but Brennan has no fresh injury concerns for the visit to Welling.

The Stones had no midweek game this week and while the manager believes that could be beneficial, he insists that he wants his side to pick up as many points as possible while they are in such good form.

He added: "Time will tell on that, we're playing really well so the more games we play, the more points there are available.

"We get more contact time with the team. Hopefully that will benefit us."

