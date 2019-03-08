Stones chasing eighth win in a row against Oxford City

Wealdstone FC manager Dean Brennan discusses this Saturday's game with Oxford City.

Wealdstone are looking for their eighth win in a row and ninth of the season when they face Oxford City at home on Saturday.

Dean Brennan's side extended their winning streak by picking up a 3-2 away victory against St Albans City on Tuesday.

The in form Jacob Mendy gave his side the lead before second half goals from Danny Green and Ross Lafayette cancelled out St Albans' equaliser.

Brennan is expecting his side to be tested against Oxford City, who sit 17th in the National League South table heading into the clash.

"The main thing is that we are all enjoying it at the moment," Brennan said.

"Oxford have a lot of younger players trying to make a name for themselves.

"They have a lot of hunger and desire and lads with ability.

"Oxford will try and dominate you on the ball. They will play through you and go round you.

"We just have to make sure we keep that desire and hunger, if we do that we can continue to win."