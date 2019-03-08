Search

Advanced search

Stones chasing eighth win in a row against Oxford City

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 September 2019

Wealdstone celebrate against Maidstone United. Picture: Adam Williams

Wealdstone celebrate against Maidstone United. Picture: Adam Williams

Archant

Wealdstone FC manager Dean Brennan discusses this Saturday's game with Oxford City.

Wealdstone are looking for their eighth win in a row and ninth of the season when they face Oxford City at home on Saturday.

Dean Brennan's side extended their winning streak by picking up a 3-2 away victory against St Albans City on Tuesday.

The in form Jacob Mendy gave his side the lead before second half goals from Danny Green and Ross Lafayette cancelled out St Albans' equaliser.

Brennan is expecting his side to be tested against Oxford City, who sit 17th in the National League South table heading into the clash.

"The main thing is that we are all enjoying it at the moment," Brennan said.

"Oxford have a lot of younger players trying to make a name for themselves.

"They have a lot of hunger and desire and lads with ability.

"Oxford will try and dominate you on the ball. They will play through you and go round you.

"We just have to make sure we keep that desire and hunger, if we do that we can continue to win."

Most Read

Banned from Harlesden: Police get criminal order to prevent man’s harrassment and drug use

Jordan Malcolm is banned from Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Murals in Willesden Green and Church End bring ‘new energy’ to community and mark violent crime trauma

Artists Static - who have been working on murals in Willesden Green and Church End. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Tudor Simionov killing: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on Wembley man’s murder charge

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Banned from Harlesden: Police get criminal order to prevent man’s harrassment and drug use

Jordan Malcolm is banned from Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn man convicted of £75,000 Grenfell Tower fraud

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary. Picture: PA/Isabel Infantes

Murals in Willesden Green and Church End bring ‘new energy’ to community and mark violent crime trauma

Artists Static - who have been working on murals in Willesden Green and Church End. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley’s Kathan Dudhela, 19, on being the UK’s youngest flight instructor

Kathan Dudhela, 19, the UK's youngest flying instructor

Tudor Simionov killing: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on Wembley man’s murder charge

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Stones chasing eighth win in a row against Oxford City

Wealdstone celebrate against Maidstone United. Picture: Adam Williams

Hendon boss Gray hoping for good FA Cup run starting with Little Common tie

Luca Valentine celebrates scoring Hendon's first goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Harrow Borough boss Baker wants side to take league form into FA Cup tie

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kids come face to face with the robot who saved their dad’s life at St Mark’s Hospital

Arjun and Sachi operate the surgical robot that saved their dad's life. Picture: London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust

T20: Middlesex blasted out by Notts Outlaws

Nottinghamshire Outlaws' Alex Hales hits out during his innings during the Vitality Blast T20 Quarter Final 2 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists