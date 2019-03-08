'We want to be in the National League in three years' - Wealdstone chairman outlines ambitious plans for club

Wealdstone FC chairman Rory Fitzgerald has spoken to the club about aiming for promotion, the appointment of manager Dean Brennan and why an under-23s squad is needed.

Wealdstone FC chairman Rory Fitzgerald has said he wants to see the club promoted to the National League within "the next three years".

Fitzgerald, who is also the managing director of company GPF Lewis, has been in his position for around six months following the removal of Peter Marsden as chairman.

Speaking to the club, he has discussed his ambitious plans for the future and said: "The objective we have set Dean Brennan (manager) is that we want to be in the National League within the next three years.

"We want to be up and around the play-offs this year and hopefully we'll achieve that with the squad we've got and if we do it this year fantastic, but the next three years is the aim to get there.

"We all want the same thing, some people want it sooner than others and some people might want to do it at all costs. Obviously I'm not prepared to do that, while I'm involved it will be done in the right way."

Brennan was appointed by Fitzgerald back in May, who said that he stood out immediately as someone that could develop the club.

"We spoke to over 25 people. Dean was certainly one of the standout ones. The key thing is that he had access to local talent, he knew the objectives we wanted" Fitzgerald added.

"We're lucky to have retained four or five decent players and with the new players we've brought in and some experienced ones we're really confident we'll do well this year and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Also key to Fitzgerald's plans for success are bringing in local talent and creating an under-23s squad to develop players for the first team.

He said: "I think for the last few years we've missed a trick. There's been lots of young talent going to other clubs and in my opinion we're the biggest non-league club in west London and we should be attracting the best.

"We need to bring in additional revenue and if we can bring in young talent and they can move onto the next level and we can profit from it then I think that's good for both parties.

"Next season we will have an under-23s. I think it's key, we need to get the best talent here and if they're not quite ready then there needs to be a link from the under-18s."