Brennan has 'two or three' decisions to make as Stones welcome third place Havant & Waterlooville

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 September 2019

Wealdstone in action against Farnborough. Picture: Steve Foster

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan admits he has "two or three" decisions to make on who will start when his take on third place Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday.

The Stones thrashed Farnborough 5-0 away in the FA Cup on Saturday to advance into the third qualifying round thanks to a double from Ross Lafayette and goals from Dennon Lewis, Jacob Mendy and Sanchez Watt.

It means Brennan's side go into the game against Havant having won ten games in a row and are top of the National League South.

But the Hawks have only lost one of their 11 league games this season and beat Taunton Town 2-1 in the FA Cup last time out.

Speaking about his opposition, Brennan said: "They have the best group of players in the division.

"They have an experienced management team who know what they're doing. They have a lot of contact time.

"It's going to be a great game and one you want to be involved in. We have probably two or three decisions to make.

"They are stronger than last season when they were in the league above.

"It won't decide who's going to win the title, I just think of it as the next game.

"I know 100pc that they will be in the mix come the end of the season.

"We will respect them just as we did with Farnborough."

Ross Lafayette gave his side the lead against Farnborough on 29 minutes, as he pounced in the penalty area to beat the goalkeeper.

The Stones doubled their lead ten minutes later in spectacular fashion as Dennon Lewis picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and rifled a stunning shot into the top corner.

On the stroke of half time, Green's corner was headed home by Lafayette to make it 3-0.

Substitute Jacob Mendy then added his side's fourth before Sanchez Watt headed in late on to make the score 5-0.

Brennan added: "I thought the mentality, application and focus was outstanding.

"Everything has been brilliant apart from the Dulwich Hamlet game, 95pc of the football has been excellent."

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn stabbing: Boy, 16, stable in hospital following brawl in Kilburn

A 16-year-old boy survived being stabbed following a fight in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

‘There was a lack of creativity’ - Wells reveals changes at QPR have helped improve his goalscoring

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

‘They’re very, very close’ - Warburton issues injury update

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Medical centre in Queen’s Park rated ‘Inadequate’ by Care Quality Commission chiefs

Park House Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Brennan has ‘two or three’ decisions to make as Stones welcome third place Havant & Waterlooville

