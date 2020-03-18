Search

Brennan: There are bigger worries away from the football pitch

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 March 2020

Wealdstone celebrate their equaliser against Chippenham. Picture: Adam Williams

ADAM WILLIAMS

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan admits there are bigger things to worry about away from the football pitch after the National League suspended games because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite Premier League and English Football League games being called off prior to last weekend, National League South games were allowed to go ahead as the Stones drew 1-1 away at Chippenham Town.

But the National League has since taken the decision to postpone games until at least April 3, with Wealdstone sitting top of the league by three points with a game in hand.

Although Brennan accepts it is frustrating for his side, he insists that there are more important things to think about off the pitch.

“Some of our lads are drivers, people are getting let off left, right and centre. There’s businesses going under so there’s bigger things to worry about,” he said.

“There’s bigger worries on people’s minds. People have got to pay their bills and the majority of our lads work.

“The football club have overspent in the two previous seasons with a lot of money so this year was a season, which was well-documented before we got the job, it was a big season that we had to consolidate and make sure financially we don’t do anything stupid.

“We’ve managed to do that but we need our gate receipts. We’re getting big gates at the minute for the position we’re in with 1300 or 1400 each game.

“No one seems to speak about non-league clubs which is quite frustrating.

“Everyone talks about the Premier League.

“Whatever happens, the season has to be finished in my eyes.”

The Stones were without a number of key players for their trip to Chippenham, including striker Ross Lafayette who felt unwell before the game.

Scott Twine opened the scoring for the home side in the first half before full-back Michee Efete netted his seventh of the season by slotting under Will Puddy.

Brennan praised Efete’s impact this season, adding: “He’s got a lot of power, he’s a young lad so he’s got a lot of potential and there’s no doubt he can fulfil his potential.

“His goalscoring has been excellent and some of his defending has been excellent as well.”

Most Read

Coronavirus: 20 positive Covid-19 cases now confirmed in Brent

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Patient dies at Northwick Park Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Two ‘Rolex robbers’ from Brent who ambushed victims at knife point are jailed

Darren Buchanan and Cameo Joseph have been jailed for stealing high-end watches at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden house fire: Warning as smouldering cigarette causes blaze in a drawer full of paper

Fire crews and paramedics respond to house fire in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Live: Updates on the coronavirus and its impact on north London

A sparsely-filled carriage on an Underground train the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home if possible and avoid all non-essential contacts and travel in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Martin Keene

