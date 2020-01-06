Search

Stones boss Brennan questions mentality after narrow loss at Oxford City

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 January 2020

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan issues instructions (pic Adam Williams)

ADAM WILLIAMS

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan questioned the mentality of his side after a 3-2 loss away at Oxford City on Saturday.

Joe Oastler and Elliot Benyon scored either side of half-time to put the home team 2-0 up but goals from Jacob Mendy and Adam Coombes levelled the scores.

However it was not to be for the Stones as Finn Tapp headed in to seal the three points for Oxford.

Brennan did not hide his disappointment with the defeat and told the club: "We can't concede the goals that we conceded today and expect to win football matches so it's frustrating but full credit to Oxford, they worked their socks off.

"We have an insurance policy on our corners with two defensive holes and man to man markers and both players have put their hands up, they've lost their men.

"They've taken responsibility for that. I've given them their designated jobs and they haven't done it.

"That's what happens when you let your guard down and you come here with the wrong mentality.

"I think we've come just slightly with the wrong mentality.

"Our end product wasn't there. Maybe I could have freshened the team up, I think rotation is important this time of year and I didn't do that after the Slough game so I have to look at myself as well.

"What we've got to do is move onto the next game and make sure we bounce back. After every defeat we've had a couple of wins so we have to make sure we do that again."

The defeat followed an impressive 2-1 win against fellow promotion hopefuls Slough Town on New Year's Day, a performance Brennan labelled as "excellent".

The Stones are due to face Billericay Town on Tuesday evening as they look to bounce back from their recent loss.

