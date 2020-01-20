Wealdstone boss Brennan praises 'character and togetherness' after win over promotion rivals

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams ADAM WILLIAMS

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan praised his side's "character and togetherness" after they beat National League South promotion rivals Havant & Waterlooville 4-2 on Saturday.

The Stones found themselves 1-0 down after four minutes when Andy Drury's corner was met by Dean Beckwith for the home side but equalised from Michee Efete's header.

Soon after the restart, Brennan's side found themselves behind again through Danny Kedwell but produced a stunning comeback as a double from Moses Emmanuel and a strike from Danny Green handed them victory.

And while the Stones boss admits the performance was not perfect, he was proud of the fight his team showed.

"I thought we gave ourselves a mountain to climb conceding at the start of both halves," he said.

"We worked on not giving away fouls or free-kicks or corners because Havant are very strong from them.

"We knew it was important we didn't do that but for some reason we reversed that and managed to give them five or six corners in the first ten minutes.

"But we grew into the game and I thought we scored a fantastic equaliser in the first half. A great team goal, a great cross from Jacob Mendy and a great header from Michee Efete.

"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb but we showed a lot of character, a lot of togetherness and we showed a lot of quality.

"We showed a lot of speed at times. I felt it was important when you're playing against Havant to get speed against them.

"We showed that and we had some fantastic chances in the second half, managed to score three goals and I thought it was a fantastic victory."

Wealdstone are due to face Staines Town away in the Middlesex Senior Cup tomorrow evening.