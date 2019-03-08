Search

Stones boss Brennan hopes Lafayette return can provide big boost against Hampton & Richmond Borough

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 November 2019

Ross Lafayette in action for Wealdstone (pic Adam Williams)

Ross Lafayette in action for Wealdstone (pic Adam Williams)

Archant

Dean Brennan hopes to welcome back striker Ross Lafayette into his squad for this Saturday's away game at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Lafayette played a key part in Wealdstone's ten-game winning run earlier this season and has scored eight goals in the National League South so far.

But the Stones go into the clash having not had a game in two weeks after Tuesday's game at Billericay Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Saturday's scheduled home match against Eastbourne Borough was also called off due to floodlight problems.

Brennan will also welcome back defensive midfielder Michael Phillips from a spell out with injury, but expects Hampton & Richmond will want to raise their game against his table-topping side.

He said: "I watched them last week, they work extremely hard.

"It's always difficult to go there and they have a lot of experience.

"I think teams think it's a free game against us, apart from the clubs that are also aiming for promotion.

"We've been top for a while now and it's another good test for the squad.

"Hopefully Ross Lafayette will be coming back. He's the most experienced player in the group and makes a difference.

"Dejon Noel-Williams has got the shirt at the moment so Ross will have to come back and grab it."

Hampton & Richmond Borough sit 15th in the National League South having lost their last two games 2-1 to Weymouth and Dartford.

Saturday's game kicks off at 3pm at Beveree Stadium.

