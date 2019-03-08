Stones boss Brennan hopes Lafayette return can provide big boost against Hampton & Richmond Borough
PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 November 2019
Dean Brennan hopes to welcome back striker Ross Lafayette into his squad for this Saturday's away game at Hampton & Richmond Borough.
Lafayette played a key part in Wealdstone's ten-game winning run earlier this season and has scored eight goals in the National League South so far.
But the Stones go into the clash having not had a game in two weeks after Tuesday's game at Billericay Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Saturday's scheduled home match against Eastbourne Borough was also called off due to floodlight problems.
Brennan will also welcome back defensive midfielder Michael Phillips from a spell out with injury, but expects Hampton & Richmond will want to raise their game against his table-topping side.
He said: "I watched them last week, they work extremely hard.
"It's always difficult to go there and they have a lot of experience.
"I think teams think it's a free game against us, apart from the clubs that are also aiming for promotion.
"We've been top for a while now and it's another good test for the squad.
"Hopefully Ross Lafayette will be coming back. He's the most experienced player in the group and makes a difference.
"Dejon Noel-Williams has got the shirt at the moment so Ross will have to come back and grab it."
Hampton & Richmond Borough sit 15th in the National League South having lost their last two games 2-1 to Weymouth and Dartford.
Saturday's game kicks off at 3pm at Beveree Stadium.