Wealdstone boss Brennan 'excited' for next ten games with promotion in sight

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan gives a team talk to his players. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Stones boss Dean Brennan has urged his side to make their hard work pay off over the next ten games by securing the National League South title.

Wealdstone head into their end of season run in sitting top of the league with a five-point lead over second-placed Havant & Waterlooville.

After two games without a victory, they got back to winning ways on Saturday by beating Dulwich Hamlet 2-1 at Grosvenor Vale and travel to Chippenham Town this weekend.

And Brennan has insisted his side keep their concentration in order to secure promotion to the National League.

'We're excited about what's coming over the next ten games and next six or seven weeks,' he told the club.

'I think we've been going 37 weeks so far and there's seven to go - that includes pre-season.

'All the hill runs, all the stuff we've done and the work we've done, this is what it's all for, for this part of the season.

'It's a tough place to go Chippenham. There's a big hill on the pitch and there's no doubt they're playing it well.

'They've got a new manager and a new philosophy. They're flying so it's a game we're looking forward to.

'We've got to stay focused and not get too high when we win and don't get too low when we lose and keep going one game at a time.'

Jeffrey Monakana put Dulwich ahead on Saturday from the penalty spot after Danny Mills was fouled by goalkeeper Aston Oxborough.

But the Stones hit back in the second half as Michee Efete rose high to head in Ashley Charles' corner to bring the scores level.

And minutes later it was 2-1 as Sanchez Watt glanced Danny Green's cross into the bottom corner.