Search

Advanced search

Wealdstone boss Brennan 'excited' for next ten games with promotion in sight

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 March 2020

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan gives a team talk to his players. Picture: Adam Williams

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan gives a team talk to his players. Picture: Adam Williams

Archant

Stones boss Dean Brennan has urged his side to make their hard work pay off over the next ten games by securing the National League South title.

Wealdstone head into their end of season run in sitting top of the league with a five-point lead over second-placed Havant & Waterlooville.

After two games without a victory, they got back to winning ways on Saturday by beating Dulwich Hamlet 2-1 at Grosvenor Vale and travel to Chippenham Town this weekend.

And Brennan has insisted his side keep their concentration in order to secure promotion to the National League.

'We're excited about what's coming over the next ten games and next six or seven weeks,' he told the club.

'I think we've been going 37 weeks so far and there's seven to go - that includes pre-season.

'All the hill runs, all the stuff we've done and the work we've done, this is what it's all for, for this part of the season.

'It's a tough place to go Chippenham. There's a big hill on the pitch and there's no doubt they're playing it well.

'They've got a new manager and a new philosophy. They're flying so it's a game we're looking forward to.

'We've got to stay focused and not get too high when we win and don't get too low when we lose and keep going one game at a time.'

Jeffrey Monakana put Dulwich ahead on Saturday from the penalty spot after Danny Mills was fouled by goalkeeper Aston Oxborough.

But the Stones hit back in the second half as Michee Efete rose high to head in Ashley Charles' corner to bring the scores level.

And minutes later it was 2-1 as Sanchez Watt glanced Danny Green's cross into the bottom corner.

Most Read

Covid 19: Three people in Brent confirmed to have coronavirus

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital ‘on standby for a major incident’

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Multiple cases of coronavirus confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Rogue Wembley landlord forced to pay back £190,000 in collected rents or face jail

Wembley Crescent. Picture: Google

Most Read

Covid 19: Three people in Brent confirmed to have coronavirus

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital ‘on standby for a major incident’

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Multiple cases of coronavirus confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Rogue Wembley landlord forced to pay back £190,000 in collected rents or face jail

Wembley Crescent. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Boxing: Hooks youngster O’Donnell into national quarter-finals

Powerday Hooks head coach Steve Newland with Tommy Lee O'Donnell

Wealdstone boss Brennan ‘excited’ for next ten games with promotion in sight

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan gives a team talk to his players. Picture: Adam Williams

QPR boss sets challenge for squad in remaining nine league games

QPR's Ryan Manning scored against Preston on Saturday (pic Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Brent Patient Voice postpones meeting which new hospital trust chief was due to attend

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Lexi Cinema secures £435,000 in grants towards its £531,000 target to open a community hub in Kensal Rise

The Lexi team with community partners and Brent Council councillors, and the Lexi team
Drive 24