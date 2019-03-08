Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan has confidence in new signings for season ahead

Action from Wealdstone's win over Dartford (pic Adam Williams) Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan believes the quality of players he has brought in this summer can help the club achieve success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Wealdstone's win over Dartford (pic Adam Williams) Action from Wealdstone's win over Dartford (pic Adam Williams)

Brennan takes charge of the Stones for his first season after being appointed back in May and has signed 16 players, which includes former Chelsea midfielder Billy Clifford, ex-Arsenal winger Sanchez Watt and experienced striker Ross Lafayette.

He tasted victory in the first National League South game of the season, beating Dartford 4-1 and the new manager is keen for his additions to keep proving their quality this season.

"When I look at the group and a lot of the players' value, we have done really well," he said.

"I have never seen as many top players available as I have this season. Some of our signings contacted us.

"Players want to play for this club, which is refreshing and makes my job easier.

"Some of them didn't have the best of seasons but have found the perfect home at Wealdstone. The players are hungry and have a lot to prove, we believe in their abilities.

"They have had too much going on. Now this season they can concentrate on playing football for Wealdstone and no-one else."

Wealdstone chairman Rory Fitzgerald discussed his ambitious plans for the club in June, which includes being promoted to the National League within three seasons.

For Brennan this season though, it is about taking things one game at a time after a hectic last campaign which saw him manage three different clubs.

He added: "This time last year I was manager of Hemel. I managed three clubs in the same season.

"I take it one game at a time. You can't look any further than the next game.

"The main thing for us is that we work our socks off and create that togetherness. We're expecting them to have no excuses, we like to create that no excuse environment.

"We want something for the supporters to sing about. If we can get the Vale rocking it's a very intimidating place to go.

"I want it rocking week in and week out."