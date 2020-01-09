Search

Advanced search

Stones boss Brennan admits it will be a 'guessing game' against Welling

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 January 2020

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Oxford City (pic Adam Williams)

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Oxford City (pic Adam Williams)

ADAM WILLIAMS

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan admits this Saturday's National League South clash with Welling United will be a bit of a "guessing game" after they appointed a new manager.

Bradley Quinton has taken over at the Wings ahead of the clash, having previously managed Enfield Town and Braintree Town.

The Stones go into the game having suffered back-to-back defeats, losing away at Oxford City 3-2 on Saturday before suffering a 3-1 defeat at Billericay Town on Tuesday.

But Brennan's side return home on Saturday looking to bounce back and the Stones boss believes his side must concentrate on themselves.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I don't know what he's going to do. I don't know who he's going to go with.

"It's a guessing game really. We've got to make sure we look ourselves and we're on our game.

"We've just got to grind our way through this period and make sure we try and bounce back.

"We need the supporters right behind us, we're going to need stick together more than ever, this happens.

"We're not invincible. We've worked with limited resources and we're in an unbelievable position.

"We're a little bit stretched. Ideally we'd want a 22-man squad at this time of the season but we haven't got the resources to do that and I'm afraid that's where we're at as a football club."

Most Read

Police appeal after pensioner,80, left for dead after knocked over by moped gang

Homes were raided as part of the op. Picture: Met Police

Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre). Picture: PA

Labour suspends by-election candidate amid investigation into tweets

Picture: Harry Taylor

‘What a great debut’ - QPR fans react to 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

The areas QPR must look to improve in the January transfer window

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna has been a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

Most Read

Police appeal after pensioner,80, left for dead after knocked over by moped gang

Homes were raided as part of the op. Picture: Met Police

Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre). Picture: PA

Labour suspends by-election candidate amid investigation into tweets

Picture: Harry Taylor

‘What a great debut’ - QPR fans react to 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

The areas QPR must look to improve in the January transfer window

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna has been a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Stones boss Brennan admits it will be a ‘guessing game’ against Welling

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Oxford City (pic Adam Williams)

‘We’re in good form ourselves’ - Warburton in confident mood ahead of Brentford clash

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel in action against Brentford earlier this season. Picture: John Walton/PA

Green Party pledges to hold Labour run council to account in Barnhill by-election

Martin Francis and Peter Murry, Green Party candidates for Alperton by-election

Baby in ‘non-life threatening condition’ in hospital after car collides with pushchair in Harlesden

Car collides with pushchair in Church Road, Harlesden. Picture: @999London

The areas QPR must look to improve in the January transfer window

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna has been a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists