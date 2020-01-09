Stones boss Brennan admits it will be a 'guessing game' against Welling

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Oxford City (pic Adam Williams) ADAM WILLIAMS

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan admits this Saturday's National League South clash with Welling United will be a bit of a "guessing game" after they appointed a new manager.

Bradley Quinton has taken over at the Wings ahead of the clash, having previously managed Enfield Town and Braintree Town.

The Stones go into the game having suffered back-to-back defeats, losing away at Oxford City 3-2 on Saturday before suffering a 3-1 defeat at Billericay Town on Tuesday.

But Brennan's side return home on Saturday looking to bounce back and the Stones boss believes his side must concentrate on themselves.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I don't know what he's going to do. I don't know who he's going to go with.

"It's a guessing game really. We've got to make sure we look ourselves and we're on our game.

"We've just got to grind our way through this period and make sure we try and bounce back.

"We need the supporters right behind us, we're going to need stick together more than ever, this happens.

"We're not invincible. We've worked with limited resources and we're in an unbelievable position.

"We're a little bit stretched. Ideally we'd want a 22-man squad at this time of the season but we haven't got the resources to do that and I'm afraid that's where we're at as a football club."