Stones boss Brennan says side must be prepared for difficult conditions at Eastbourne Borough

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 February 2020

Wealdstone in action against Royston Town in the FA Trophy earlier this season (pic Mont Image Media)

Wealdstone in action against Royston Town in the FA Trophy earlier this season (pic Mont Image Media)

Archant

Dean Brennan says his Wealdstone team will need to be prepared to deal with difficult conditions when they travel to face Eastbourne Borough on Saturday in the National League South.

The Stones have won their last four games in the league including a 3-0 win over Billericay Town on Saturday but exited the Middlesex Charity Cup at the hands of Harrow Borough on Tuesday.

And Brennan insists it is important that his side, who sit top of the league, do not get too carried away.

"It's going to be a tough challenge and there are no easy games in this division but it's a challenge we're really looking forward to taking on," he said.

"We don't get too high when we win and we don't get too low when we lose.

"Obviously we're in a fantastic position but we've created that so we just need to make sure we keep enjoying working hard for each other and earn the right to do what we're good at.

"It's very important to keep everyone's feet on the ground. This business can change very, very quickly.

"It's windy conditions every time you go to Eastbourne. It's literally right on the coast and right on the beach so the conditions are never ideal.

"It's 3G and they are in half-decent form to be fair. They haven't lost a lot of games since their new manager has come in."

Wealdstone drew 3-3 with local rivals Harrow on Tuesday but lost on penalties and the Stones boss admits that the performance did little for those trying to make it into his first team.

He added: "I thought we were poor I can't lie. Some of the lads had a great opportunity to show what they can do in maybe getting into the team and I don't think many have done themselves justice.

"Michael Phillips, Ross Lafayette, Jake Shepphard did okay, Danny Green did well when he came on but the other lads were poor to be totally honest with you."

