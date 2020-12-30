Brennan pleased to bounce back against St Albans after Slough defeat

Wealdstone in action against St Albans. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan was pleased with his side's response in their 1-0 home win over St Albans City on Saturday.

The win ensured the Stones bounced back from their 2-1 away defeat against Slough Town in a top-of-the-table clash on Boxing Day.

Brennan's side were due to take on Slough again at Grosvenor Vale on New Year's Day looking for revenge from their recent defeat.

The Stones manager believes it was important to bounce back against St Albans and also urged the supporters to get behind the team more.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I was delighted to respond after the defeat, that's always very important.

"It was always going to be a little bit edgy.

"I know our supporters get a little bit frustrated but they've got to understand our style of play, how we want to build the play up and how we want to play around the opposition and through the opposition.

"I just think we've got to be a little bit more patient, our supporters have got to get behind us a little bit more, they've got to enjoy these moments because you don't get to be in the position we are if you're not a good team.

"But they drove us forward in the second half. I thought all in all it was a really good solid performance."

The win was Wealdstone's ninth at home in their last ten games as Dennon Lewis netted the only goal in the first half.

Striker Adam Coombes, who has signed for the club on loan from Welling United until January 31, also made his first start for the club in the victory.

But a first half penalty from Ben Harris along with a late second half strike from Max Worsfold handed the Stones defeat at Slough as Michee Efete grabbed a late consolation goal.

Brennan added: "When I look back at the Slough game I got it slightly wrong.

"I won't go into detail but I got it slightly wrong tactically myself. We slightly changed something which I shouldn't have done.

"We had things go against us. I look back at the penalty and it's not a penalty. It's been bought.

"We felt we should have had a penalty at the other end. Big decisions didn't go for us."