Wealdstone hope to bounce back at home to East Thurrock

Wealdstone will look to return to winning ways in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday when they entertain relegation-threatened East Thurrock United.

Stones suffered disappointment last weekend as they went down 3-2 away to league leaders Torquay United.

Despite a goal from Jeffrey Monakana in the 41st minute, Bobby Wilkinson’s men trailed 2-1 to the Gulls at half-time.

After Torquay added a third, Jerome Okimo pulled one back for the Grosvenor Vale outfit in the 74th minute, but they could not find an equaliser in the time that remained.

It was a disappointing defeat for Wealdstone, but they only fell two points adrift of the top seven after Billericay Town drew 2-2 at Dulwich Hamlet.

It means a win this weekend may be enough to take Stones in the play-off places as long as other results go their way.

And with the end of the season fast approaching, any success on Saturday would be a welcome one for Wilkinson’s men.