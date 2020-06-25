Brennan eager to keep Stones squad together

Dean Brennan and his players celebrate victory over Eastbourne Borough. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan is eager to keep his current squad together while adding the right pieces to help them deal with the challenge of the National League.

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: MontImageMedia Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: MontImageMedia

The Stones were crowned champions of National League South late last week and the boss is now already planning for the new season, without a confirmed start date as of yet.

And Brennan feels the current squad warrants a chance of playing at the higher level due to last season’s achievements.

“The players I’ve got deserve the opportunity at the next level, they’ve managed to get the team promoted and I know the players are good enough,” Brennan said.

“The majority of the players have played at that level or higher, so it’s about tying up their contract situations.

“We’re looking forward to next season, this week I’ll meet the players individually just to go through contract situations, as what we want to do is sort out the players we’ve got first and foremost. Hopefully we’ll have some player news about new contracts this week.”

The former Hemel Hempstead boss knows they will have to make sensible decisions on contracts and bringing new players in due to the current uncertainty.

He added: “We all have to be sensible in these unprecedent, crazy times, as financially we would’ve liked to have a bigger budget and we might have if everything was normal but we don’t know when supporters will be allowed to come back in.

“I really want this group of players to stay together, that’s my aim, and to add the right players as there will be a lot of good players out of contract.”

Wealdstone know the challenge they face as the majority of the clubs in the National League are full-time professionals, with Brennan adding: “We’ll be one of few part-time in the National League. Ourselves and Woking will be the main two, and Woking had a decent season coming in the top 10.

“We’re looking forward to it, we know how difficult the National League is because it’s more physical, more organised and clubs have bigger resources.

“It’s what we worked all of last season for – to be given the opportunity of going to the next level and it’s where the club hasn’t been for 32 years so I’m really proud of the achievement but there is no point resting on our laurels.

“We’ve got to go up and take it game-by-game, making sure we’re more than competitive, as we’ve got some really good players.

“I’ve been busy since we found out, the phone hasn’t stopped, but this is part of the next level, dealing with agents, and I’m enjoying it.”