Wealdstone boss Brennan is ‘delighted’ to be crowned as league champions after wait

Wealdstone players acknowledge their supporters after the match (pic Adam Williams) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is ‘delighted’ to be crowned champions of the National League South.

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan (pic Adam Williams) Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan (pic Adam Williams)

The Stones boss is incredibly proud of everyone at the club for achieving such success in his first season at the club and believes they thoroughly deserved promotion despite it going down to points-per-game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although he did admit it feels strange without no celebrations after being promoted.

“We’re delighted to be champions, we have been top of the table since August,19 and we stayed there throughout and we had major challenges within that,” Brennan told the Kilburn Times.

“I remember at one stage if Havant & Waterlooville had of beaten us away then they would have joined us at the top, so we played some big games.

“We played Dartford when they were in really good form and went there, got a good result, so to stay at the top of the league all season - I think it was 31 of the 33 weeks we were top of the table so that was a huge and a big compliment to us.

“I think it was the fairest way to end the division, yes it was a bit strange, the last time I won a league was back in 2014 when I won Southern Premier title as manager of Hemel Hempstead.

“We won it away at Hungerford and had a brilliant party all weekend, them feelings you can’t really replace, so they’re the only things we’ve missed but we’re delighted that everyone decided to vote for points per game.”

The former Hemel Hempstead manager believe it was a huge feat as he had to build an entire new squad when he arrived at Grosvenor Vale last summer.

“I inherited five players, so to build a squad, especially a title winning squad was brilliant and some of the football we played was great, we scored lots of goals, and played some great games.

“Beating Bath 7-0 at home and going to Havant, we were 1-0 down after five minutes, but managed to win 4-2 and could have won by more.

“The Weymouth away bank holiday game where we brought 400 to 500 supporters was a really brilliant game and gave us a lot of belief as we were 3-1 up, Weymouth come back to 3-3, but we scored in injury time.

“That was the game that gave the group real belief so from there we just kicked on.”

“Amazing achievement by all the players, staff, and amazingly by our supporters as we all brought into the philosophy to create togetherness and making the Vale a tough place to go.

“I think we only lost one league game there all season, so that was a fortress for us.”