Wealdstone tie down Mendy while adding a new defender in Cawley as plans continue

Wealdstone have moved to sign Jacob Mendy on a new two-year deal ahead of the new season while also adding new signing Jack Cawley from Concord Rangers.

The 23-year-old versatile left-footer joined in June 2019 from Carshalton Athletic and won his first National League South title in his debut season in the division.

Mendy played an array of positions last season in the back-four and across the front-three, where he scored nine goals in all competitions.

The Spaniard on agreeing a new deal: “This is what I wanted, I’m so delighted to have signed. I had a great time here last season and can’t wait to play here again [next season].”

Jack Cawley, 27, joins him at the Stones having featured for the Beach Boys against the Stones in November 2019, while helping the Essex side to the FA Trophy semi-final.

Cawley has had a rapid rise in recent seasons, the defender was playing in the eighth tier as recently as the 2018/19 season.

The defender was a starter in the Heybridge Swifts side which reached the FA Cup first round proper in 2017 and was the captain of Maldon & Tiptree before signing for Concord last season.

Cawley’s father, Peter, had a long career in the Football League which included winning the FA Cup with Wimbledon in 1988.

“It’s a club I know a lot about and played against last year, it’s a great team and I’m excited to join,” Cawley said.

“I’ve definitely develop later on as a centre-back, as a youngster i was put out as a left-back, but i think i have developed as a centre-back in the last two or three years and i think my game has come on quite a lot.”

Mendy and Cawley joins Jerome Okimo, Billy Clifford, Danny Green, Connor Smith, Ashley Charles, Jake Sheppard and Ross Lafayette who all committed their future to the Stones last week, as well as new signings Dan Wishart, Charlee Hughes, and Danny Parish.

Manager Dean Brennan is preparing his squad for life in the National League while most teams are hesistate about recruiting too many players due to not knowing when the season may start due to the Covid-19 pandemic.