Wealdstone boss Brennan happy to get back to winning ways against Concord

Action from Wealdstone against Concord Rangers (Pic: Mont Image Media) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan was happy to get back to winning ways as they ended a three game run without a win by sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Concord Rangers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Jacob Mendy, Ross Lafayette and Michael Phillips sealed the three points for the Stones at Grosvenor Vale.

Boss Brennan elected to make a number of changes to the starting line-up; including debuts for goalkeeper Harry Isted and defender William Edjenguele, along with a first start for the midfield duo of Jack Jebb and Ashley Charles.

"We're happy, it's one of them things, we've been playing ok but we've started to make a few errors that we've been punished for in the month of November so we freshened up the team," Brennan said.

"The lads that came in did a good job, we had a bit more energy in the team and were a bit younger, and it was a really good win as Concord are decent.

"They're a tough nut to crack so I'm delighted with the result and happy with the clean sheet."

The former Billericay Town was pleased to bounce back to winning ways to bolster the team morale.

You may also want to watch:

"We're happy with the victory as it helps the mood in the camp, when you lose games you can be a bit down, so we've got to make sure we stay on an even keel and remain positive.

"We need to keep working hard, stick together and then we'll be alright, and that's all that matters.

"We're delighted with the amount of points we have in 17 games and we're looking forward to our next game now."

The Stones will now face Hayes & Yeading in the Middlesex Senior Cup tomorrow evening (Tuesday) as they look to continue their progress in the county competition.

The fixture was due to be played last week but ended up being postponed.

"Some of the lads need minutes as they've not been in the team consistently, so they'll get minutes in the game.

"I haven't decided what we're going to do yet, I don't think there are any fresh injuries, which is positive.

"Some of the lads want to come back into the team and we've obviously got a big game Saturday but we need to take it one game at a time.

"It's a derby and a competition we want to do well in, so we'll decide on selection."