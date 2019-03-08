Wilkinson pleased Wealdstone remain in hunt for play-offs ahead of Chippenham clash

Stones picked up a 1-1 draw at Bath City last weekend

Bobby Wilkinson will hope Wealdstone can remain in the hunt for the Vanarama National League South play-off places with a win at home to Chippenham Town on Saturday.

Ahead of the weekend’s round of fixtures, Stones currently sit two places and three points outside of the top seven with the end of the campaign fast approaching.

The Grosvenor Vale club were able to cut the gap to the play-off places last weekend with a 1-1 draw at Bath City.

And Wealdstone boss Wilkinson hopes that, at the very least, the gap does not grow this weekend as he looks to keep his team in the hunt for the play-off places.

Speaking after the draw at Bath, Wilkinson told the club website: “We’re still in a battle for the play-offs and that’s all I ever ask.

“If we win on Saturday and others around us lose, we’ll only be one point out of it.

“It’s brilliant that we were able to get a point at Bath with all the injuries and illnesses we had in the squad.

“We’ve kept our season alive and while it’s alive, you keep believing and keep moving forward.

“We’re in it and when we turn up on Saturday, we’ll still be in it.”

As for the draw at Bath, Wealdstone took the lead in the 28th minute courtesy of a Robbie Cundy own goal, before Sol Pryce drew the Romans level in the second half.

Despite only mustering an own goal away from home, Stones still put the Bath goal under plenty of pressure.

That is something which pleased Wilkinson, who is happy with the attacking endeavour his team have shown of late.

“We had a go and win, lose or draw, you have to have a go,” added the Wealdstone boss.

“Bath haven’t lost at home in 2019, but you have to believe that you can win every single game.

“You have to manage it as well and there were times when we could have pushed up a lot more, but one thing we worked on in training was making sure we did not break our lines.

“The minute you break the lines, Bath will pop it around you because they’re a good side.

“Bath are third in the league and we’ve got an absolutely wonderful point.

“It’s frustrating sometimes to draw and three points would have been brilliant, but I can’t get carried away.”