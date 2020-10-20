Search

Wealdstone make it back-to-back wins in the National League

PUBLISHED: 22:49 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 22:49 20 October 2020

Wealdstone celebrating a goal against Wrexham (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Archant

National League: Wealdstone 3 Chesterfield 2

Wealdstone made it back-to-back wins in the National League with a 3-2 victory over big boys Chesterfield.

A Moses Emmanuel double and a Jacob Mendy rocket secured the three points for Dean Brennan’s men despite a late scare at Grosvenor Vale.

It started badly for the Stones as Chesterfield were awarded a penalty after just 70 seconds as goalkeeper Harry Isted fouled Nathan Tyson.

Up stepped target man Tom Denton and he smashed his effort into the bottom corner.

Wealdstone soon hit back as striker Moses Emmanuel headed home a cross from Dennon Lewis.

You may also want to watch:

One became two for Emmanuel just two minutes later, Lewis again found him from the left-hand side, and he fired home and they took a 2-1 lead into the half-time break.

It was a cagey second-half affair but with just eight minutes left in the contest left-back Jacob Mendy netted his second in as many games with an absolute stunner.

Chesterfield reduced the deficit a minute later as Denton grabbed his second of the match when he headed home.

The hosts held firm for a second win of the season.

Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Okimo, Cawley, Mendy, C. Smith, Dyer (Slew, 87), Benyu, Wakefield (Green, 61), Lewis, Emmanuel (Lafayette, 76).

Unused subs: Gafaiti and Parish.

Chesterfield: Letheren, Cropper, Sharman (Yarney, 36), Evans, Hollis, Tyler Denton; Smith, Weston, Mandeville (Boden, 83); Denton, Tyson (Rawson, 6).

Unused subs: Wharton and Butterfield.

