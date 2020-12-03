Stones boss excited for fans to be back at Vale

Wealdstone defender Jerome Okimo battles for the ball against Notts County (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is delighted fans can return to Grosvenor Vale in the coming weeks, following the latest Covid-19 restrictions announcement.

Wealdstone goalkeeper Harry Isted makes a save against Notts County (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone goalkeeper Harry Isted makes a save against Notts County (Pic: Jon Taffel)

The Stones revealed this week that permitted attendances will be severely limited and significantly below the lower of 50 per cent of capacity or 2,000 as permitted by the initial guidance for Tier 2.

Away support is not allowed so Stones fans can’t make the short trip to rivals Barnet on Saturday but will able to return to the action on Saturday, December 12 when they host Weymouth.

“We can’t wait. That’s what the game is all about, our football club and our supporters. It’s their football club at the end of the day,” Brennan said.

“We’re just custodians when we come in as a manager or a player. After we’re long gone they’ll be supporting the football club through thick and thin.

“It’s exciting. We tried to move the game with Torquay, but they refused that, and I didn’t expect anything else. He’s an experienced manager and why would he want to come with a lot of supporters in the first game back.”

First and foremost it is a short trip to the Hive to face Barnet on the back of a clash with Torquay United in midweek.

“As a football club, our supporters are probably looking forward to that game. I know it’s a big game for them,” the former Hemel Hempstead manager admitted.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

Brennan is hoping they will have some of the current injured players back for that contest with the list of players unavailable beginning to mount.

“Alex Dyer and Dan Wishart – we’ll see how they are, but they need to train before they can play, as they’ve been out a couple weeks now.

“We’ll see how they are, we know Connor Stevens is long-term. We need Alex Dyer and Dan Wishart back, we need Moses Emmanuel back, Ross Lafayette picked up a niggle.

“Michael Phillips was injured and had to come off at half-time so our injury list is growing.

“I think us not being full-time doesn’t help, but we’ve got a good group of players. We’ve got a great team spirit. We’ve built that over the 18 months that we’ve been here.”