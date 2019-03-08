Search

Stones boss Brennan excited for FA Cup test away at Maidenhead

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 October 2019

Wealdstone in action against Chelmsford. Picture: Adam Williams

Archant

Dean Brennan says Saturday's FA Cup tie away at Maidenhead United is a great opportunity for his Wealdstone side to test themselves against higher opposition.

The Stones have beaten Bristol Manor Farm and Farnborough so far in this season's competition and will make it to the first round proper if they can win.

They go into the game off the back of a 3-1 win away at Chelmsford City on Saturday and remain top of the National League South, while their opponents are currently 16th in the division above.

Brennan is excited to see his side compete against a club at the level that Wealdstone are aspiring to be at.

"In the FA Cup, the performance isn't important, it's just about the result," he said.

"It doesn't matter if we don't play well, we just need to win the game.

"This is the level we want to be at. It will be a good test.

"They are very organised and have good defensive shape.

"It won't be easy. They are competing with some giant clubs in that division.

"Dev (Alan Devonshire) has always done well at that level with little resources.

"We'll probably bring about four or five hundred supporters of our own. We're just looking forward to it."

