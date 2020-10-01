Brennan ‘devastated’ for Wealdstone’s fans

Wealdstone players at the end of the match (pic Mont Image Media) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is “devastated” for their hardcore fan base as they look set to start life in the National League behind closed doors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stones were crowned champions of the National League South to get back to the top flight of non-league football after 32 years away.

They are due to face Chesterfield at Grosvenor Vale on Saturday to start the new season – but sadly without their loyal fans.

“It is going to be behind closed doors, which is so sad for our supporters as we’ve got really passionate and loyal fans, and they’re really hardcore,” said Brennan.

“It’s devastating for them as they’re going to have to watch it on the streaming service, so we’re going to miss them, and what they did last year for us was help create a fortress down at the Vale. That is something we’re going to have to try doing again but without them this time.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s a difficult season as it is, the step up is huge so it’s going to be tough and we will miss our fans.”

Brennan says they understand everything that is going on in the world but he doesn’t get how step three clubs and below can allow fans to attend their matches.

“I think it’s madness personally. A step three club can have fans, but we can’t at level one or two – none of it makes sense, we just want some common ground,” he said.

“I think with social distancing we can have just under 1,000 fans, so it’s ridiculous to be honest. We do understand Covid and the amount of people that have died, but it’s the safest place you can go, rather than inside a pub.”

Regardless of the situation, Wealdstone are excited to start a new chapter, but know it will be tough, with Brennan adding: “We are looking forward to the game, we all need competitive games, pre-season has been long.

“Chesterfield are a very experienced side with an experienced manager, so we’re expecting a tough encounter. The games are coming thick and fast as we’ve then got Yeovil away on Tuesday then Dagenham away.

“I think we’ve got eight games in October and we’ve got a lot of injuries, we’ve only got 12 available, so I’m trying to draft some in. We’ve got about six injured lads, key players. Basically our whole back four is injured, a midfielder and one of our main centre forwards in Ross Lafayette.”