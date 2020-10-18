Wealdstone boss Brennan dedicates first National League win to the supporters

Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan dedicated their first win in the National League since April 1988 to the faithful supporters.

Wealdstone winger Dennon Lewis on the ball against Wrexham (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Stones secured a 4-3 victory over AFC Wrexham thanks to goals from Charlie Wakefield, Jacob Mendy, Alex Dyer and Michee Efete at Grosevnor Vale.

The boss was keen to dedicate it to the fans but also wished they were in the ground to see the seven-goal thriller.

“It was a great game wasn’t it, a really entertaining game, if the supporters were here watching they would have absolutely loved it, it was a humdinger, we scored some great goals and took the game to Wrexham,” Brennan said.

“I felt when we were 2-1 down, we should have been 2-0 up, we had some individual errors. I take responsibility for the second goal as I asked the players to play out from the back, I asked them to be brave and get on the ball, and that is going to happen.

Wealdstone in action against Wrexham (Pic: Jon Taffel)

“The character we showed when we were 2-1 down to come back and then go out in the second-half after Michael Phillips had to come off at half-time with a foot injury, we had rejig our defence.

“The skipper went in at the right side of centre half which is not natural to him and the character we showed to go on and win the game was brilliant, I’m delighted, and that one is for our super Stones supporters.”

The former Hemel Hempstead manager was full of praise for striker Ross Lafayette and the whole squad’s work rate throughout the match.

“We dug deep, hard work, I thought Ross (Lafayette) was outstanding leading the line, he got a slight hamstring niggle so we didn’t want to risk him for 90 minutes so Mo came on and did the same.

“We got a lot of things right today (Saturday), we scored from two set pieces, which is very pleasing as that’s what we worked on Thursday night.

“The character and togetherness, nous is going to give us success in this division, all the top teams are the hardest working teams and we have to remain that way.

“I’m not saying we’re going to be one of the top teams in this division, but we’re going to one of the hardest working, and I think we’ve shown that in all of our games.”

It was Brennan’s first win as a manager at the National League level but he brushed that aside as he believes it’s a club effort.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the team, it’s nothing to do with me I’m just the manager, the chairman, the board, yourself (media), our supporters we’re all in it together.

“If you’re not in it together you’ll never have success, there is not one person that is going to bring this football club success, the players are out there putting their bodies on the line and that’s what it takes.”