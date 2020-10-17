Wealdstone boss Brennan expecting more technical affair with Wrexham

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is expecting a technical fixture against Wrexham following an intense clash as they suffered a 5-2 defeat to Stockport County in mid-week.

The Dragons have picked up two wins and endured two losses so far while the Stones still search for their first win in the National League this campaign.

Brennan and his side will welcome Dean Keates’ men to Grosevnor Vale looking to pull off a shock upset.

“They’re a very technical side, very different to Stockport, and not as intense. They’re a real technical side, I know the manager was a technical player himself, and a really clever player,” Brennan said.

“It will be a real contrasting style and how we handle that will be important, it will still be intense, but there won’t be as much pressing.

“Wrexham have a lot of natural ability in their squad, both their full-back are very similar to ours, they’re very dynamic, very quick, like to get forward and they’ve got pace in the top line.

“They’ve played two formations so far this season, 4-3-3, with two eights and they’ve played 4-4-2. Wrexham due to the size of the club are probably expected to finish in the top seven.

“These are the challenges expected but the ones we’re looking forward to.”

Wealdstone will be without defender Connor Stevens who remains side lined for this afternoon’s home clash with Wrexham due to injury.

Stevens is yet to feature for the Stones so far this campaign but was named on the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

But the central defender was absent from the squad altogether in Tuesday’s 5-2 defeat to Stockport County and boss Dean Brennan revealed he will continue not to play while he recovers from bone bruising to his knee.

“He’ll miss out again which is frustrating but this is why you need the squad, someone else will get an opportunity,” Brennan said.

“He’s a huge player for us and it’s one of the key positions. This is my ninth year of management and I’ve always found centre-halves are the hardest to recruit.

“I think he’s a strong player for this level and he hasn’t kicked a ball for us yet. We’ve conceded eight goals in three games so that’s not ideal.

“The sooner Connor is back, the better. He’s been in all week so he’s doing all he can and he’s really committed to getting back to fitness.”