Wealdstone boss Brennan is urging National League to change substitute rules

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is urging the National League to alter the substitute rules as injuries mount up across the league and especially in his squad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stones saw striker Danny Parish go off injured along with left-back Jacob Mendy in their 2-1 defeat against leaders Torquay United in mid-week.

Those injuries join the likes of Alex Dyer, Dan Wishart, Ross Lafayette, Moses Emmanuel and Connor Stevens who are currently unavailable for boss Brennan.

“Hamstring injuries, they’ll have scans and see how severe they are, and I’ve said this before in interviews,” Brennan said. “You hear top managers going on about the schedule, we’ve had lads in work, and even the amount of games we have to play in a short space of time - I can’t understand why we don’t have seven substitutes.

“We need help, we need the National League to help us, we’re picking up muscle injury after muscle injury.

“I think we’ve got eight injured now in our squad, we’ve only got a 21-man squad, and seven of them are muscle injuries.

“It’s the load of games and all the managers are talking about it.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “Everyone managerial wise has spoke about it, we should have at least seven substitutes, and then a choice of three. In the Championship they have 9 now with a choice of five.

“We need support, it needs to be discussed and put on the table, and we need to implement it some way or another.

“Five substitutes with a choice of three is nowhere near good enough if we want to be, which it is a professional league.

“It is a great division, we’re really enjoying it, but it would help the injury situation if you had more choice.”

The former Hemel Hempstead boss also admitted the change to substitute rules at the higher level has made it harder for National League clubs to bring in loan signings to help with the injury burden.

“Clubs like us like Sutton United who have smaller budgets, the loan market is big for them, and for us it’s a huge market because of our financially situation.

“We’ve had lots of deals fall through in the last few months, this week we’ve had four or five fall through alone.”

He added: “We’re trying to sign a centre-half, we did manage to get a goalkeeper in Stuart Moore, and I thought he done brilliantly. Great debut.

“We do need to recruit because we’ve got injuries, but do we have the resources for that, that is something I need to have a chat with Rory and Dom about.”