Wealdstone boss Brennan proud of his side after Torquay defeat

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan and assistant Stuart Maynard (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan was proud of his side’s performance as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against league leaders Torquay United but is concerned about the injuries creeping into his squad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A second half brace from Gulls’ substitute Billy Waters cancelled out Danny Parish’s first half strike.

“I’m not disappointed, I said to the players I’m proud of our performance, our work ethic, and tactically I thought we were good,” Brennan said.

“They’re a good side and there is a reason why they’re top of the table, our injury list is growing and that’s my only concern, and the demands of the level.

“It’s a full-time division, we’re part-time, so we’re coming a little bit unstuck in the last few weeks but I’m still proud of us.

“We’ll see how the lads are and then prepare for Barnet on Saturday.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “There is no doubt they’re going to be in a title race, we’re a good side, we’re competitive and we’re always in the games.

“We can’t ask for anymore from our players, they came in last night (Monday) to train and they don’t get paid for that.

“They’ll be in again Thursday, so it’s a 4-day week, but they only get paid for three.”

The boss did feel his side had chances to give themselves a better lead but failed to take them.

“I thought first 20 minutes we done well to stay in the game, they asked questions of us, lots of re-starts and set-pieces.

“We managed to get a goal against the run of play, goals do change games, and we got into some fantastic areas but we didn’t have that killer end product to go on and make it two.

“They managed to get a goal at about the hour mark then the game was tight and in the balance. I think being full-time does make a difference late in games.”