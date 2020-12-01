Wealdstone manager Brennan believes Torquay United have what it takes to earn promotion

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan feels Torquay United have everything a squad needs to earn promotion ahead of their clash.

The Stones will welcome Gary Johnson’s men to Grosvenor Vale this evening (7.45pm) as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat to big boys Notts County.

Torquay are currently sit top of the National League while Brennan’s men are placed fifth after an impressive start to life in non-league top flight.

“They’re a really good team, well organised and well-drilled, very good from set-pieces,” Brennan said.

“They’ve got pace on the right hand side and they’ve got a good target man, everything you need to get promoted, and that is their aim.

“For us, it’s another free game for us, like Friday was, so we’ll see how we perform in that game.

“We have to be at it for 90 minutes, we can’t start how we did Friday, they started outstandingly.”

The Irishman knows he’s coming up against one of the best and most experienced manager’s in the league, something to which he looks forward.

“Their manager is a top manager. He’s been promoted out of this division before, and he’s been promoted at leagues above but this is what we’re up against and we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s exciting they’re top of the table, we’re fifth. I know we haven’t won in our last three but we’ll see how we get on.”

Wealdstone could hand former Chelsea youngster Jake Askew his first start for the club should they not be able to find another goalkeeper after loanee Harry Isted was recalled by his parent club Luton Town.