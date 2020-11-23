Wealdstone boss Brennan believes Sutton draw was a good advert for National League

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan believes thrilling 3-3 draw with Sutton United in front of the BT Sport cameras was a great advert for National League football.

The U’s took an early 2-0 lead thanks to Isaac Olaofe and Omar Bugiel but a brace from Ross Lafayette and a late strike from Jacob Mendy gave the Stones the lead but it was short lived as Craig Eastmond netted to mean both sides settled for a share of the spoils at Grosvenor Vale.

“It was a great game and a great advert for our division, I think it was also a good advert for our football club, and how we want to play as a team,” Brennan said.

“Most of the games we’ve been involved in have been entertaining, you go back to Wrexham, Chesterfield, and even the Stockport game where we lost. We have a go at teams and I prefer to do that.

“I don’t think we have the personnel to just sit in and defend, I’d rather us go attack, we haven’t got the experience to sit in and defend as we haven’t got much within our group.

“From point of view the way we play tactically is that we play on the front foot and we’re going to ask questions of you defensively.

“We never really got going in the first-half, but you have to give a lot of credit to Sutton for that, and when it’s 2-0 the next goal is so important.

“I think it’s the most dangerous score line in football and if you get it then you’re back in the game if you don’t get it you’re in for a tough afternoon.

“There was a little bit of heartbreak at the end, but at half-time I would snapped your hand off for a point, and I would have took one before the game.

“I said before the game after losing to Eastleigh that it was important that we didn’t get beat again.”