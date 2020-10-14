Wealdstone boss Brennan insists his side showed character in Stockport defeat

Wealdstone in action against Stockport County (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan says the players showed character and that is all he can ever ask for as they crashed to 5-2 defeat in their home opener to Stockport County.

The Stones took the lead twice early on in the match at Grosvenor Vale before Stockport ran riot netting three times in the dying stages.

The boss admits they can’t let this phase them as Stockport will be challenging for the National League title this season.

“I don’t think it’s a tough defeat to take, all of the players showed a lot of character, gave everything and that’s all I can ask,” Brennan said.

“We were competitive, we’re up against a full-time outfit that are relentless, and their objective is to win the division.

“We’re little old Wealdstone that has popped into the division and we’re trying our best. We’ve got players that haven’t had full seasons giving us everything.

“I thought when Rosco (Ross Lafayette) came off that was a big part of the game, he was a handful all night, and gave us something to play off.

“It’s a big loss for us as he’s a key player, we had no Dennon Lewis who is a key player for us, no Connor Stevens either as they’re both injured, and we need all of our strongest players fit when we come up against Stockport, Wrexham or Yeovil.”

He added: “It’s not tough to take as they’re favourites for the game, and I was proud with our performance throughout the whole game, as we kept trying and probing but they’re a very strong side.

“Anyone that gets more points than them will go on to win the title.”

The former Hemel Hempstead boss says his players know the type of opposition they are up against in the National League and will have to pick their fights wisely.

“I know the level, some of them have played at the level and some have played higher, some are from a couple of levels below but they know what they’re coming up against.

“We came in last night (Monday) researched them, we got a lot of detail on them, but they changed their formation which is the second team to do that against us. They’ve played 3-5-2 in all of their games but tonight they played a 4-3-3 system.

“We’re getting respect, but that’s the sort of research that goes into this division, people have chief scouts, they have directors of football whereas we’ve got myself, Stuart Maynard, Kingy and Cook, our medical team and the board.

“We move on, we can’t be too disappointed when we lose to a side like this, we have to pick our fights and battles. Stockport is not a battle for us and if we’d took anything from this game I would have been happy.”