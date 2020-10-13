Wealdstone boss Brennan believes Stockport County will be looking to win the title

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is expecting a huge test as he highly regards Stockport County as the best team he has seen so far in the National League this season.

The Stones are set to welcome Jim Gannon’s men to Grovesnor Vale this evening (7.45pm) for their home fixture since being promoted to the National League.

They head into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw with Yeovil Town and a narrow 1-0 defeat to London rivals Dagenham & Redbridge on the weekend.

“They’re looking to win the division, they’re not looking to get in the play-offs, they’re looking for 90 to 100 points to win the division,” Brennan said.

“They’re a very good side, they’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of ex-league players and got nous. They manage the referee really well and i think that’s very important.

“We want the referee to be strong as we don’t want to have the big club syndrome, they really get on top of the referee, they manage the game well.

“They’ve got experienced players, an experienced manager, who has recruited really well. It’s going to be a very tough game as we’re probably at two different end of the spectrum.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re competitive, every time they get the ball, we’re in their face and that we try to expose their weaknesses. Every team has a weakness, Man City has a weakness, Man Utd so Stockport County are going to have one.

“We will of course need to nullify their strengths.”

He knows his side will miss the home supporters and the hostile atmosphere they create for the visitors.

“You come out of our ground, the away changing rooms are rubbish, they’re tiny. It’s not a league stadium, it’s an old-fashioned non-league stadium, you come out into barbed wire and all our supporters congregate around it to get on top of the opposition so it’s a hostile start for anybody.

“We’re going to miss that, our supporters are vocal, and the players do need that. All you’ll be hearing at the moment is my voice.”