Wealdstone boss Brennan says pressure is on Havant ahead of top-of-the-table clash

Wealdstone in action against Welling United. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Dean Brennan says the pressure is all on Havant & Waterlooville as his Wealdstone side prepare for a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Wealdstone celebrate their winning goal against Welling (pic Mont Image Media) Wealdstone celebrate their winning goal against Welling (pic Mont Image Media)

The Stones travel to The Westleigh having lost 4-1 when the two sides met earlier this season which brought their ten-game winning run to an end.

But Brennan's side go into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Welling United and still sit top of the league, with Havant eight points behind them in third.

The Wealdstone boss insists his side are not thinking about revenge and are concentrating on their own performance.

"These are the type of games we want to be involved in," he said.

"You want to be involved in top-of-the-table clashes, not mid-table clashes.

"There's no revenge. The pressure is on them, they have to take the game to us.

"Looking back at the first game they scored two offside goals, big moments went for them.

"We didn't have the lead at half-time and we weren't ruthless enough.

"We just need to stick to our game plan. For our resources we are punching well above our weight.

"Whether we win, draw or lose it won't decide anything. Obviously it would help but it won't be won or lost.

"We need the fans to get behind us and let's see if we can get a positive result."

Both Michael Phillips and Jack Jebb will miss the game through suspension.

Long-serving goalkeeper Jonathan North has also departed Wealdstone after spending 10 years at the club.