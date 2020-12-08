Brennan hopes Stones fans can help build Vale fortress

Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis goes for goal against Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan said there is excitement around the club with fans set to return to Grosvenor Vale this weekend for their clash with Weymouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wealdstone midfielder Charlie Wakefield goes for goal against Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone midfielder Charlie Wakefield goes for goal against Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel)

The Stones host their fellow newly-promoted side on Saturday (3pm) with a crowd for the first ime at home in more than nine months.

And Brennan is hoping the loyal supporters can make it a fortress for his side once again, just like last season when they were crowned champions of the National League South.

“It’s an exciting week for us because our supporters are back in the stadium and when I sent my group text out to the players I did mention that to them as it’s been nine months,” Brennan said.

“We can’t wait and we’re really looking forward to Saturday.

Wealdstone's Michael Phillips goes up for a header against Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone's Michael Phillips goes up for a header against Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel)

“We’re really looking forward to seeing them, they’ve got to make it a hostile place, we’ve got Weymouth.

“I’m not sure what gate we’re allowed, but no doubt they’re excited – I know the players and I are excited.

“The key for us is making sure we give them something to cheer and sing about as we need them right behind us and doing what they did for us last year – making the Vale a fortress.”

You may also want to watch:

The former Hemel Hempstead boss says this is a match his side must take points from as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

“These are the sort of fights we need to pick. Weymouth and ourselves are in the same sort of boat, both part-time,” he said.

“It will be a difficult game, I know they got a bit of a drubbing on Saturday, but hopefully we can get three points.

“There is no easy game in the division. I know they changed manager, their manager Mark Molesley went to Southend United, that got them promoted.

“I know him personally, Stocky (Brian Stock) has come in, I managed against him when he was at Havant. Top player with a good football brain, so I’m sure he’ll be a top manager too.”

Brennan is also hoping for a few key players to return from injury.

“There’s a few scans happening so we’ll get some results back to see what is happening with them lads,” he added.

“We’re hoping we can get Moses (Emmanuel) back, Dan Wishart back, Jacob Mendy back, Danny Parish back and Ross Lafayette hopefully as well.

“Danny Green injured his calf on Saturday, played through it in the first half, but in the end we had to take him off so we’ll see how he is as well. It’s not getting any easier.”