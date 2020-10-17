Wealdstone boss Brennan believes it’s the biggest step up in football

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan believes the jump from National League South to National League is the biggest step up in football.

Harvey Isted of Wealdstone denies Kai Brown of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 Harvey Isted of Wealdstone denies Kai Brown of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

The Stones were crowned champions of the South last season to gain promotion to the top-flight of non-league for the first time in 32 years.

A part-time club moving up to face almost an entire league of full-time teams which the boss knows will be a tough task.

“It’s the biggest jump in football for me, the National League South as a part-time to go into the National League, where everyone is full-time,” Brennan said.

“You’ve seen that over the years, Boreham Wood are a great example of it, they went up and stayed up by the skin of their teeth and then they changed to a full-time system and they’re a great example of how it can work.

Charlie Wakefield of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 Charlie Wakefield of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

“I don’t know whether our football club will ever be able to do that, but that is what it takes at this level, we’ve just not got to create crazy expectations and stay focused on what we’re looking to achieve this season.”

Boss Brennan is also hoping to add to his squad through loans from higher divisions but will only find out if they are possible after Friday’s EFL and Premier League domestic transfer window deadline.

“We’re waiting patiently in the wings, we’ll see who we can pick up, but we do need to strengthen our squad. We need 22 players, you’ve seen it, it’s thick and fast.

“I think our schedule now is Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday then Tuesday.”

The former Hemel Hempstead insisted they have no money for permanent signings and will be depending on the loan market to bolster their squad.

“We have no money for permanent, we’ve had to obviously let go of members of staff, so anything we do has to be free transfers in the sense of loan transfers.

“The only trade off from that is when you do a loan with professional football clubs they put penalty clauses in which is very frustrating as a young 20-year-old can’t come in and play every game.

“If a cat one, Premier League lad comes in on £2,000 or £1,500 a week and doesn’t play, they expect you to pay some of that and we don’t have the money to do that.

“We’re going to really call on favours in the loan market.”

He added: “No one has enquired for any of our players, I don’t know what that tells you,” he chuckled.

“No, I know we have good players, that can do well at this level I just think the financial climate for football clubs is not good.

“Especially League One and League Two they’re haemorrhaging money, they’ve got no supporters, no matchday takings.

“It’s really tough for all football clubs.”