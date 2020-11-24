Wealdstone boss Brennan believes replacing Stevens just got harder with EFL rule change

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan and assistant Stuart Maynard (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan believes the task of replacing centre-back Connor Stevens has become even harder with EFL clubs allowed to use more substitutes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stones were edging close to completing a loan deal for a Championship defender but the rule change has prevented that from being a done deal.

The boss will have to continue his search while he also doesn’t understand why the National League haven’t followed the EFL in allowing more substitutes to deal with the congested fixture list.

“We need to bring a centre-half in, the issue for us now is going into the loan market Championship clubs can now have nine substitutes, which has absolutely killed us,” Brennan said.

“Some of them lads weren’t in those subs you stood a chance of getting, I’ve enquired with two Championship clubs this week, but both lads are now on the bench now.

You may also want to watch:

“We agreed a deal with one Championship club for a player, perfect for us, but because of the sub situation the manager has changed his mind which I totally understand as he has got to do what is best for his team and his club.

“I don’t understand why we can’t have at least seven substitutes and use five, why doesn’t that filter down to our level, it’s ridiculous.

“We’ve got a full load of fixtures, the exact same as EFL clubs, and the National League have got to do something about it.”

The boss believes allowing them the chance to use more substitutes would be a huge boost for the health of the players.

“You hear Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp complaining about the health of their players, they can select from the best players in the world, got the biggest squads in the world and they’ve got the best under-23 players in the world these clubs.

“We’re little old Wealdstone, little old Sutton United, what about our players and their health that are working all day, training and players.

“The National League need to help us with the substitute situation and all the managers are talking about it.”