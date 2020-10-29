Wealdstone boss Brennan is ruling out loan signings due to added Covid-19 test costs

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is ruling out loan signings because of the cost they would entail due to Covid-19 testing.

The Stones boss has been hoping to bring some talented youngsters in to help bolster his squad but has now ruled it out due to the huge costs.

Instead they will now be searching through out-of-contract players to help strengthen the squad but they must be upgrades in order to warrant the extra cost.

“I think loan deals are becoming impossible because of the bubbles within football clubs. We can’t afford to do the testing,” said Brennan.

“To do testing for a League One player, which we enquired about, it was £330 a week with testing twice with instant results.

“I think that’s a market we won’t go in. I think what we will do is go into the market of league players that are out of contract and need to play football. It’s about upgrades, we’ve got to bring in better than we’ve got, and better for the level so when we get that opportunity as a football club we have to take it.

“We’ve shown we’ve conceded way too many goals, we’ve shown we’re competitive, we’ve got good togetherness and good character, and that we’re good going forward, so far we’ve shown that.

“We need to be more solid defensively.”

The Stones moved to bring in goalkeeper Grant Smith ahead of their 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Hayes & Yeading United at the weekend.

The 26-year-old will now compete with Harry Isted for the starting position.

“First and foremost, Luton wouldn’t allow Harry Isted to get cup-tied so we had to find a goalkeeper, so I went searching for one and I looked in the black book and Grant Smith popped out,” added Brennan.

“We contacted him on social media and managed to get him in to training on Thursday and he signed for us.

“I think it’s a great addition to our group, a really strong goalkeeper for the level, if not the level above, so we’re delighted with the acquisition.

“Two good goalkeepers, I think that’s where we’ve got to be, we’ve got to be competitive in every department and ideally we want two players for every position over the park.”

Wealdstone faced King’s Lynn Town – who were also promoted to the National League last season – on Tuesday night this week and face a trip away to Halifax Town on Saturday before a two-week break from action.