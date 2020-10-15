Wealdstone boss Brennan is open about no crowds being ‘rubbish’ for football games

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge and Michee Efete of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan admitted the games have been ‘rubbish’ without supporters and knows his side will miss them massively.

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge and Moses Emmanuel of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

The Stones have had to play behind-closed-doors to start the National League season due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

After losing 1-0 at Dagenham & Redbridge they are set to face Wrexham at Grosvenor Vale on Saturday, again with no home fans, creating a cagey atmosphere which the boss feels played a huge part in their promotion last term.

“It’s rubbish to be honest. We want our supporters back, we would have probably had 500 at Dagenham, 400 at Yeovil and 2,500 to 3,000 at home,” Brennan said.

“We just want to get back to some kind of normality, we understand the way life is at the minute, it’s a crazy world that we’re living in, but we miss our supporters.

“They were a massive part of what we achieved last year and they’ll hopefully be a massive part of what we achieve this year, eventually when they come back into the grounds.

“We have passionate and loyal supporters and they deserve to be in an open-air stadium.”

In other news the club is lining up deals for Premier League and EFL youngsters, but completing the signings will depend on whether or not they move to EFL clubs before Friday’s domestic transfer deadline.

“I can’t wait for this deadline to be out the way because then we can go into the loan market and add a bit of strength and quality from category one Premier League clubs that we’ve lined up loans for,” added Brennan.

“If they don’t get league loans it filters down to us, so I think every manager of clubs like ourselves will be looking to do the exact same thing. You can agree stuff in principle with football friends and stuff like that and people you know in the game. I’ve been in it a long time, so I know a lot of people.

“There’s some lined up and some earmarked that we’ve enquired about, but until Friday ends we won’t know. Realistically, next Monday we’ll know if we can get a few players in on loan or not.

“We need to upgrade our squad, when you go up a level you need to upgrade, and I know players must think about themselves, but I must think about the team.

“You can’t stand still in this business, if you do you won’t have success.”