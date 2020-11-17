Search

Wealdstone boss Brennan urging league to make an example of Dover Athletic

PUBLISHED: 14:59 17 November 2020

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is urging the National League to make an example of Dover Athletic after their fixture was postponed due to Covid-19 testing - with all results eventually coming back negative.

Dover said people associated with the club displayed symptoms on Thursday, but all management, backroom staff, and players’ tests came back negative on Saturday evening.

The testing meant Saturday’s trip to Grosvenor Vale was postponed.

“The club followed all League, FA and Government protocols,” said a Dover Athletic spokesperson. “Our only interest is the safety of our players and staff, the wider football family and the communities they represent. We encourage everyone to follow government Covid-19 guidelines.”

Earlier in the week, Dover boss Andy Hessenthaler spoke out about the number of injuries his squad had suffered and said he was questioning the club’s training regime.

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan said the game should not have been postponed and that he hopes: “The league sets an example of them as it’s ridiculous what has happened and the game should have been played.”

